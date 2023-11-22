Coney Island Connection on N. 7th St. gives away nearly 200 free turkeys

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe restaurant gave away free turkeys to residents Wednesday morning for the first time.

Owner Chris Lewis and his staff at Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street are helping families place turkeys on their Thanksgiving dinner menus this year. The turkey giveaway began around 11 a.m., and the restaurant started to run out within minutes.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of people needing turkeys and needing help, so we try to step to the plate and help them; and realize this is a time of giving,” said Lewis.

Kristian Reed, a West Monroe resident who was one of the first ones in line, said this year will be her family’s first time cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving.

“I do ham, but turkey is something I haven’t tried,” said Reed. “We all are going to get together and do the turkey together and enjoy Thanksgiving.”

Lewis said they completely ran out of turkeys and they gave away close to 200 free turkeys.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.