Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Coney Island Connection on N. 7th St. gives away nearly 200 free turkeys

Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street in West Monroe hosts its first turkey giveaway.
Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street in West Monroe hosts its first turkey giveaway.(KNOE - Kenya Ross)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe restaurant gave away free turkeys to residents Wednesday morning for the first time.

Owner Chris Lewis and his staff at Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street are helping families place turkeys on their Thanksgiving dinner menus this year. The turkey giveaway began around 11 a.m., and the restaurant started to run out within minutes.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of people needing turkeys and needing help, so we try to step to the plate and help them; and realize this is a time of giving,” said Lewis.

Kristian Reed, a West Monroe resident who was one of the first ones in line, said this year will be her family’s first time cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving.

“I do ham, but turkey is something I haven’t tried,” said Reed. “We all are going to get together and do the turkey together and enjoy Thanksgiving.”

Lewis said they completely ran out of turkeys and they gave away close to 200 free turkeys.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe firefighters are responding to structure fire in the 300 block of Lowery St.
Monroe Fire Department responds to structure fire on Lowery St.
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID
As of right now, the 67-mile pipeline is completely shut off while crews figure out where the...
1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Latest News

File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted
The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured...
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect
The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of...
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect
Those interested in participating in creating Christmas magic this holiday season can adopt a...
Help create Christmas magic through Operation Santa Letter adoption