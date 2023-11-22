Advertise
City of Monroe to hold small business meet and greet

(Source: City of Monroe)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A small business meet and greet event for the City of Monroe has been scheduled for Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Clarke. M. Williams Innovation Campus. Local business owners, entrepreneurs, and individuals with a passion for fostering economic growth are invited to attend.

According to City of Monroe officials, the meeting’s goal is to bring together stakeholders and community members interested in discussing opportunities and initiatives that will contribute to the growth of existing businesses while creating pathways for new ventures within the city.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn and network with successful entrepreneurs in the area.

A resource team from the Louisiana Economic Development (LED) will also be there to try to understand the city and communities’ vision for economic development.

The following is a list of the keynote speakers:

  • Mayor Friday Ellis, Mayor of Monroe
  • Dr. Ron Berry, President of ULM
  • Stacey Duvic, Senior Director, Community Competitiveness of LA Economic Development (LED)
  • City of Monroe Economic Development Team

For more information or to RSVP, contact DJ.Fortenberry@ci.monroe.la.us.

