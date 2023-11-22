Advertise
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect

The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured...
The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured suspect of several home burglaries.(Source: Bastrop Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of several home burglaries in the Kay Street area.

Bastrop police ask anyone who may have knowledge of the pictured suspect should contact the police department at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta CrimeStoppers at (318)-388-2274.

