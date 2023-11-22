Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of several home burglaries in the Kay Street area.
Bastrop police ask anyone who may have knowledge of the pictured suspect should contact the police department at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta CrimeStoppers at (318)-388-2274.
