Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Arkansas man reunited with family trapped in Gaza

As the world awaits a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an Arkansas family separated by the...
As the world awaits a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an Arkansas family separated by the conflict is thankful to be reunited.(KARK-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As the world awaits a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an Arkansas family separated by the conflict is thankful to finally be reunited.

Ramiz Younis’ family has been trapped in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack, according to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock.

The family, including his wife, made nine trips to the border only to be told they could not leave.

“It was like a death sentence for everybody in Gaza,” Folla Saqer said as her husband translated.

Younis said the family would still be in Gaza had Saqer not taken a risk.

She told border officials she was “only bringing her children to their father on the other side of the border,” KARK reported.

Once on the other side, she changed her story and insisted on accompanying her infant and toddler children.

After a few days in Cairo, Egypt, Saqer and her two children were on a plane for the United States.

Although they are reunited, they still have loved ones in Gaza.

The couple said they pray the conflict ends soon.

To read more of their story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe firefighters are responding to structure fire in the 300 block of Lowery St.
Monroe Fire Department responds to structure fire on Lowery St.
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID
As of right now, the 67-mile pipeline is completely shut off while crews figure out where the...
1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Latest News

Those interested in participating in creating Christmas magic this holiday season can adopt a...
Help create Christmas magic through Operation Santa Letter adoption
The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured...
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second...
Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games
Ruth’s House offers job skill training and placement, community outreach, and serves as a...
Ruth’s House Resource Center serves as a one-stop shop for community needs