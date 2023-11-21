Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a wreck involving a train on Nov. 20.

Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in the incident. The coroner’s office says her northbound vehicle ran through the railroad crossing guard arm and has hit on the driver side by the train. She was ejected and died at the scene. An autopsy was ordered.

The Shreveport Police Department says the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 in the 10200 block of Norris Ferry Road near Bull Horn Road and Norris Landing Boulevard. SPD says a silver vehicle was hit by a train at this location.

Police did not provide any other details, other than to say there are crossing arms at this location.

The wreck remains under investigation by SPD.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.