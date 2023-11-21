Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a wreck involving a train on Nov. 20.

Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in the incident. The coroner’s office says her northbound vehicle ran through the railroad crossing guard arm and has hit on the driver side by the train. She was ejected and died at the scene. An autopsy was ordered.

The Shreveport Police Department says the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 in the 10200 block of Norris Ferry Road near Bull Horn Road and Norris Landing Boulevard. SPD says a silver vehicle was hit by a train at this location.

Police did not provide any other details, other than to say there are crossing arms at this location.

The wreck remains under investigation by SPD.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Weather Settles In Across The ArkLaMiss This Week
Stay in the 'KNOE' with the latest weather updates by downloading the KNOE Weather app.
Several campuses closing due to severe weather
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation

Latest News

Richland Parish lifts burn ban
Burn ban lifted
Franklin Parish lifts burn ban
The burn ban that Warren Co. issued on October 7th was officially lifted on October 30th.
West Carroll Parish burn ban lifted, effective immediately
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month