Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay in the 'KNOE' with the latest weather updates by downloading the KNOE Weather app.
Several campuses closing due to severe weather
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Monday Night Forecast: Storms Exiting as Cooler Air Enters
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience

Latest News

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say