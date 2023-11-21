Advertise
Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve.

Thomas injured his right knee on the team’s first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints, coming off of a Week 11 bye, are expecting to miss Thomas for at least the next four games.

The Saints travel to divisional rival Atlanta Falcons on Sun., Nov. 26.

The team added a familiar face to the wide receiver room in the meantime, signing Marquez Calloway to the practice squad.

