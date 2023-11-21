Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve.

Thomas injured his right knee on the team’s first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints, coming off of a Week 11 bye, are expecting to miss Thomas for at least the next four games.

The Saints travel to divisional rival Atlanta Falcons on Sun., Nov. 26.

The team added a familiar face to the wide receiver room in the meantime, signing Marquez Calloway to the practice squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.