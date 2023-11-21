Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was accused of kidnapping her 12-year-old son in Deville has been arrested.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was accused of kidnapping her 12-year-old son in Deville has been arrested.

RPSO was dispatched to 123 Billy Rush Road in Deville on Sunday, Nov. 19, in reference to the kidnapping. RPSO reported that Jonathan Lane Lemmons had left the area with his mother, Jenny Lynn Moran, who did not have parental rights to the child. Neighbors said they were seen together on foot around 4 p.m.

Moran was taken into custody by St. Tammany Parish Deputies without incident and placed under arrest for simple kidnapping and criminal trespassing. She will remain in custody in St. Tammany Parish until she is extradited back to Rapides Parish.

Lemmons was also located and is said to be ok.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Weather Settles In Across The ArkLaMiss This Week
Stay in the 'KNOE' with the latest weather updates by downloading the KNOE Weather app.
Several campuses closing due to severe weather
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation

Latest News

File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted
ULM Opportunity Fund recipients.
Nine projects awarded $50K from ULM Opportunity Fund Committee
USPS Operation Santa
Help create Christmas magic through Operation Santa Letter adoption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second...
Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games