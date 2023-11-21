Advertise
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month

(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Beginning on Monday, Nov. 27, LA 830-3 (Peach Orchard Road and Cherry Ridge Road) will be closed to all through traffic until December 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

LA DOTD said LA 830-3 will be closed approximately 0.93 miles from the intersection of US 165/LA 2 and LA 830-3 and 0.55 miles from the intersection of LA 830-4 (Cooper Lake Road) and LA 830-3.

The closure is taking place to allow for an existing drainage structure to be replaced.

All traffic must detour using LA 830-4 (Cooper Lake Road), according to LA DOTD.

Drivers should travel with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

