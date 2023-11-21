Advertise
Over 700 Concordia Parish residents without power

(City of Longview)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORDIA, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Entergy is now reporting that there are around 786 customers in Concordia Parish without power, according to their website.

Below is an earlier version of the story.

CONCORDIA, La. (KNOE) - Around 630 people have lost power in Concordia Parish, according to Entergy’s website. Severe storms were reported in the area earlier today.

If you are experiencing power outages in your area, visit Entergy’s Outage Map to see the estimated time that power will be restored.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

