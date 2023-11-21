Advertise
Over 600 Concordia Parish residents without power

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORDIA, La. (KNOE) - Around 630 people have lost power in Concordia Parish, according to Entergy’s website. Severe storms were reported in the area earlier today.

If you are experiencing power outages in your area, visit Entergy’s Outage Map to see the estimated time that power will be restored.

