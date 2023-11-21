Nine projects awarded $50K from ULM Opportunity Fund Committee

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has announced the nine projects that will receive a total of $50,000 from the ULM Opportunity Fund Committee.

ULM President Ron Berry and his wife Dr. Christine Berry started the fund.

“President Ron Berry and Dr. Christine Berry started the ULM Opportunity Fund with a personal commitment of $100,000 to support a wide variety of activities not typically funded through traditional budgetary means,” ULM Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Chair of the Opportunity Fund Committee. “They wanted to remove obstacles for people creating life-changing opportunities for others. Other donors have graciously followed their lead and today we will be able to award $50,000 to nine projects through which ULM faculty, staff, and students will positively impact both our campus community and the surrounding region.”

The following is a list of the 2023-2024 recipients and how much money their projects will receive:

Kaitlin Arnett, Director of Recruitment Awarded $6,000 to conduct ACT Prep Workshops.

Dr. Jessica Dolecheck, Director of the Health Studies Program Awarded $5,000 for the College of Health Sciences Professional Business Luncheon.

Donna Glaze, Director of Nursing Technology and Dr. Caroline Carpenter, Associate Professor of Nursing Awarded $1,385 for the Kitty DeGree School of Nursing Virtual Dementia Tour.

Dr. Brice Jones, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Awarded $6,900 to enhance the office’s visual communications.

Dr. Heather Kennedy, Field Experience and Residency Coordinator for the School of Education Awarded $7,990 to assist in the creation of an Interactive Model Classroom used by teacher candidates preparing for field experiences and residency.

Krishna Patel, a senior Health Studies student Awarded $4,000 for her Feminine Hygiene Accessibility Initiative.

Dr. JoEllen Showers, Assistant Professor of Occupational Therapy, and Dr. Emilee Sasser, Assistant Professor of Occupational Therapy Awarded $10,375 for Enhancing OT Services for Feeding Difficulties.

Dr. Eric Siereveld, Assistant Professor of Music Awarded $3,750 for the ULM Jazz Clinic and Festival.

Dr. Kim Marie Tolson, Professor of Biology and Director of the ULM Museum of Natural History, and Dr. Allison Wiedemeier, Associate Professor of Biology Awarded $4,100 or the ULM Museum of Natural History K-8 STEM Discovery Boxes.



“When Christine and I thought about this project, we hoped a day like today would come,” said President Berry. “Just hearing about these projects being funded makes me emotional, because each one of them is truly life-changing.”

To read more information about the ULM Opportunity Fund, how to donate, or how to apply for future funding visit ULM’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.