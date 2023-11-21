Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

At least 1 person dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide

A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left authorities searching for any potentially missing residents early Tuesday morning.
By Joey Klecka and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRANGELL, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - At least one person is dead and multiple others are believed to missing following a landslide in Alaska, KTUU reports.

The City and Borough of Wrangell say there is an ongoing search and rescue mission underway due to a landslide Monday night that left debris scattered on the Zimovia Highway. The road runs roughly 14 miles from the town of Wrangell, Alaska, which has a population of just more than 2,000 residents.

Alaska State Troopers said three single-family residences are believed to have been swept up in the slide. They said multiple people are believed to be within the landslide path but did not specify how many.

The slide occurred just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to authorities, a local search and rescue team is working with the Alaska State Trooper, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Forest Service, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and city staff.

The city also says it has not begun a “large scale” search operation as the landslide area could still be unstable and volatile. It said a state geologist will need to assess the slide to determine if it’s safe enough to launch full search operations.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay in the 'KNOE' with the latest weather updates by downloading the KNOE Weather app.
Several campuses closing due to severe weather
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Weather Settles In Across The ArkLaMiss This Week
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience

Latest News

Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds
Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds
Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.
Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan launch search for the next karate kid
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov....
Police: 4 injured after man opens fire at Walmart in Ohio; shooter dead