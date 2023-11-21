KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cooler Weather Settles In Across The ArkLaMiss This Week

Happy Tuesday! Much cooler and eventually drier conditions are settling in after yesterday’s storms. The clouds are with us today, with temperatures falling into the middle 50s this afternoon. We may be able to squeeze out a light rain shower or drizzle, but storms are not expected. That will be a similar case for Thanksgiving, with temperatures topping out around 60 degrees. We have a chance of seeing a few showers later in the evening. The cooler-than-average weather persists through the weekend into early next week. Outside of Thursday evening’s rain chance, Sunday is looking like our next best shot at any measurable rainfall.

Today: Cloudy and much cooler! Can’t rule out a passing shower or drizzle. Temperatures hover in the middle 50s this afternoon. It will be breezy as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly sunny with highs topping out around 60 degrees.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

