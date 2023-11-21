KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Weather Settles In Across The ArkLaMiss This Week

It’s a much cooler and breezy day across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures hold steady, in the middle 50s this afternoon. Are you not a fan of the gloomy weather? Sunshine returns on Wednesday! Thanksgiving will bring some more sunshine and highs around 60 degrees. There is a slight chance of a few showers later in the evening. The cooler-than-average weather persists through the weekend into early next week. Our next chance for measurable rainfall looks to be Sunday, aside from the possibility of rain on Thursday evening.

Today: Cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures hover in the middle 50s with a breezy northwest wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly sunny with highs topping out around 60 degrees.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

