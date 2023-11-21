Early detection and regular screening can help treatment outcomes in prostate cancer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, and it is the second leading cause of cancer in men. For Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, it’s important to shed light on early detection and regular screening.

Prostate cancer is a common cancer found in men. It is caused when abnormal cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control. Regular screenings are urged, and detecting it early can improve treatment outcomes.

Internal medicine physician, Doctor Charles Morgan, with St. Francis Medical Center said that prostate cancer is commonly found in men, and it prevalently increases as age increases. Dr. Morgan said statistically black men have a higher likelihood of developing prostate cancer, especially if there’s a family history.

A diagnosis often involves a blood test called a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), or a digital rectal exam.

Dr. Morgan said men should get a yearly screening starting at age 50, but he encourages getting screened earlier if prostate cancer runs in the family.

“At St. Francis, we have an emphasis on men’s health, and one of our phrases is twice as likely, and half as willing. Which means men are twice as likely some illnesses, but they’re half as willing to go to the doctor, men just don’t like to go to the doctor. This is one of the things where they should, they should,” said Dr. Morgan.

Prostate cancer typically grows slowly and may not cause noticeable symptoms.

The symptoms of prostate cancer are problems with urination, going to the bathroom frequently, or pain in the pelvic or groin area. You can help treat these symptoms by detecting them early.

Dr. Morgan said unfortunately once you start to develop these symptoms, the cancer can already be at an advanced stage. He said the most common presentation is no symptoms at all. He also suggests being mindful of your loved ones’ health.

“When I talk to groups of people, I realize the whole group is not full of men, but there are women. Women have husbands and fathers and sons as you mentioned, and they should encourage the male members of their family and their loved ones to get screened. To get tested, to go to the doctor, to have a yearly screening, to have a physical,” said Dr. Morgan.

Dr. Morgan said if you develop symptoms to see your doctor.

Treatments for the cancer consist of surgical removal of the cancer, or radiation.

For more information on Prostate Cancer, go to St. Francis Medical Center’s website.

