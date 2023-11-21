City officials cut ribbon on Monroe’s first inclusive playground

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe celebrated the completion of the city’s first inclusive playground at Benoit Community Center Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting.

Monroe mayor Friday Ellis says it is not just designed for children.

“And oftentimes we forget about parents and grandparents that have different abilities to go and play with their children and their grandchildren and to be a part of this,” said Ellis.

The city named the playground after a grandmother who would take her grandchildren to the recreation center and play.

“I’m just happy that I was here to be a part of this and to make sure that it was named after someone who lived right down the street - who walked and brought her grandchildren down here,” said Councilwoman Kema Dawson of District Five.

With a unanimous vote by the Monroe City council in Tuesday night’s meeting (Nov. 14), the city renamed the Benoit playground. They named it after Sister Margaret Ann Sanders-Jackson, a former Monroe City Schools teacher, volunteer and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Sanders-Jackson passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, according to city officials.

Ebony Wright, the granddaughter of Sanders-Jackson, says she remembers walking to the recreation center with her grandmother as a child.

“And anytime anyone in Monroe needed something done or they needed to know who to call and get something done, they had her on speed dial. Because she was the woman that always got it done... for sure,” said Wright. “Here at Benoit, she made sure that I had a place to fellowship, exercise and meet friends.”

They held the celebration in the parking lot adjacent to the playground. City officials said the pavement of the Benoit parking lot has been complete since Oct. 13, 2023. They stated they’ll make final touches, such as landscaping, after the next council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.