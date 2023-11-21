OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The temporary burn ban for Ouachita Parish has been lifted as of today, according to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury (OPPJ).

The burn ban went into effect on Oct. 24, 2023, due to ongoing drought conditions.

According to the OPPJ, the Fire Chief of the Ouachita Parish Fire Department recommended that the burn ban be terminated due to the recent rainfall and additional anticipated rainfall.

