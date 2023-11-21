Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Burn ban for Ouachita Parish has been lifted

(MGN ONLINE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The temporary burn ban for Ouachita Parish has been lifted as of today, according to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury (OPPJ).

The burn ban went into effect on Oct. 24, 2023, due to ongoing drought conditions.

According to the OPPJ, the Fire Chief of the Ouachita Parish Fire Department recommended that the burn ban be terminated due to the recent rainfall and additional anticipated rainfall.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay in the 'KNOE' with the latest weather updates by downloading the KNOE Weather app.
Several campuses closing due to severe weather
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Weather Settles In Across The ArkLaMiss This Week
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience

Latest News

Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month
Beat the Ace (Courtesy: KNOE)
Play week 13 of Beat the Ace
As of right now, the 67-mile pipeline is completely shut off while crews figure out where the...
1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say
Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple...
Louisiana’s 60-foot alligator float returns to NYC to crawl in Thanksgiving parade