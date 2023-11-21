Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Aaron’s Aces: Jay Freeman and Trammell Colvin

Running backs put up big numbers in second round
Running backs put up big numbers in second round.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Running backs Jay Freeman and Trammell Colvin led their teams to second round playoff victories. Freeman scored three touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, in Oak Grove’s 49-20 win over Lake Arthur. The wide receiver turned running back has rushed for 978 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Sterlington’s Colvin rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 35-15 win over Mansfield. Colvin’s season stats include 845 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Storms Exiting as Cooler Air Enters
Election results Madison Parish
Madison Parish Sheriff race heading into recount
Dominique, LA Tech student
Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident
Election Results: Winn Parish
Close call in race for Winn Parish sheriff
Lane Windham is projected to be the next LaSalle Parish Sheriff.
Lane Windham projected to be next LaSalle Parish Sheriff

Latest News

Running backs put up big numbers in second round.
Aaron’s Aces: Jay Freeman and Trammell Colvin
The 50th Annual Bayou Classic began with a press conference inside of the Superdome Monday,...
50th Annual Bayou Classic festivities begin Monday; here’s what you need to know
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades. He made a lasting impact and his absence...
Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83