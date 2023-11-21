Aaron’s Aces: Jay Freeman and Trammell Colvin

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Running backs Jay Freeman and Trammell Colvin led their teams to second round playoff victories. Freeman scored three touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, in Oak Grove’s 49-20 win over Lake Arthur. The wide receiver turned running back has rushed for 978 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Sterlington’s Colvin rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 35-15 win over Mansfield. Colvin’s season stats include 845 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

