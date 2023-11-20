Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Woman wanted for kidnapping child in Deville; both still missing

RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.
RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jenny Moran, who is wanted for simple kidnapping and criminal trespassing, and her son, Jonathan.

RPSO was dispatched to 123 Billy Rush Road in Deville on Sunday night (Nov. 19) in reference to the kidnapping. It was learned that Jonathan Lane Lemmons, a 12-year-old white male, left the area with his mother, Jenny Moran, who does not have parental rights to the child. Neighbors said they were seen together on foot around 4 p.m.

Lemmons was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue shorts. He has brown hair and a mullet-style haircut. His mother, Moran, is about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long, dark hair.

It is believed they are still in the Deville area. There was a confirmed sighting Sunday night around 9 p.m. in the Elmus Paul and Ida Wells Road area. A drone was deployed to search the area but they have yet to be located.

Lemmons is not believed to be in any danger but they may be trying to get to south Louisiana, specifically, the Slidell area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or happen to see them, please call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Det. James Rachal at 318-641-6000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results Madison Parish
Madison Parish Sheriff race heading into recount
Dominique, LA Tech student
Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident
Election Results: Winn Parish
Close call in race for Winn Parish sheriff
Lane Windham is projected to be the next LaSalle Parish Sheriff.
Lane Windham projected to be next LaSalle Parish Sheriff
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Today, Cooler & Drier Air To Follow

Latest News

Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating Willie Paul...
OPSO: Public assistance requested in finding missing person
Henry Whitehorn
Former LSP head wins sheriff’s race by just 1 vote
The 50th Annual Bayou Classic began with a press conference inside of the Superdome Monday,...
50th Annual Bayou Classic festivities begin Monday; here’s what you need to know