The Wellspring is in need of donors for their Adopt-A-Child Christmas project

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wellspring is currently collecting Christmas gifts from the community to share with children across Northeast Louisiana. With the help of residents and businesses, they are ensuring the spirit of giving thrives throughout the community.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Wellspring, said that they are anticipating serving at least 50 kids. The families selected to be a part of the project are identified based on their urgent needs. Cascio said this is just a small part of what The Wellspring does, but the most charitable.

“Having been here for more than 30 years, I would say the changes in people’s lives I have witnessed are the most remarkable gift. But yes it is important for me to see you know the smiles on these children’s faces when they find that little magic on Christmas morning,” said Cascio.

Currently, The Wellspring is facing a shortage of donors, and they need help from the community to reach at least 50 kids through this project.

Cascio said they are looking for individual donors or corporate sponsors. They are also accepting financial contributions so staff members can shop for gifts as well.

“It’s not something that we could charge grants for, or anything like this so we do rely on specific donations. Many families find that it’s fun to go out and shop for particular families and teach their kids how important it is to give back. That is something that I know that has been expressed by certain donors in the past,” said Cascio.

Cascio said they are left with a huge gap in supporting their families.

To know how to adopt a child, email jhart@wellspringalliance.org for an adoption list. You will then choose a child you would like to adopt. Then you will be able to shop for gifts and drop them off at The Wellspring Administrative Office at 1515 Jackson Street in Monroe.

Drop-offs will be accepted December 4th through the 6th, and 8th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

