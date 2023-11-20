Several campuses closing due to severe weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several campuses in the Northeast Louisiana region are closing on Nov. 20 due to severe weather threats.

KNOE will update this story as more campuses announce their closures. Check the list below for the most recent updates.

CAMPUSES CLOSED ON MONDAY, NOV. 20

University of Louisiana Monroe (beginning at 2 p.m.) *ULM said although the campus is closed, the basketball game is still scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Fant-Ewing Coliseum*

ALL Louisiana Delta Community College campuses (beginning at 2:30 p.m.)

Stay in the 'KNOE' with the latest weather updates by downloading the KNOE Weather app. (Source: MGN // KNOE)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.