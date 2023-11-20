Two arrested in Concordia Parish following child sexual abuse investigation

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On Friday, Nov. 17, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick L. Frazier, 38, and Rebecca Green, 32, based on evidence that they were sexually abusing a child.

The CPSO Crime Unit began investigating the case on Nov. 15 after receiving allegations of a child being sexually abused by Frazier and Green.

According to CPSO, The child was given medical treatment and taken to safety.

Frazier was charged with first-degree rape. Green was charged with principal to first-degree rape, cruelty to juveniles, and failure to report certain felonies/sexual abuse of a child.

Authorities said that no further information will be available at this time due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

