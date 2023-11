OPSO: Public assistance requested in finding missing person

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person, 47-year-old Willie Paul Landry, Jr.

Landry was last seen in Ouachita Parish on Nov. 12, according to OPSO. He was traveling in his 2005 gray Dodge Ram truck.

If you have any information regarding Landry’s whereabouts, contact OPSO at (318)-329-1200.

