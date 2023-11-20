Monroe City honors former mayor Abe Edward Pierce III with building dedication

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe dedicated a building to the first African-American elected mayor of Monroe Monday afternoon.

The city honored Mayor Abe Edward Pierce III in front of his family, former students and those in the community who love him. City officials dedicated the convention center building of the Monroe Civic Center to former mayor Pierce. The building dedication ceremony recognized the mark he left on the city through his impact on local governance, education and civil service.

Councilwoman Juanita Woods of District three says this honor has been a long time coming.

“And it’s finally here. And it’s such a beautiful day in Monroe, Louisiana to be able to dedicate a building that was built under his administration and name it in his honor,” said Woods.

The daughter of former mayor Pierce, Ava Pierce, says with this building dedicated to her father, the family will know that the community’s memory of him will live on.

“He always believed in hard work. He was a man of faith. All of his decisions were based on that faith. And he really worked hard to make Monroe a better city, and I think this city will always be better because of the things he was able to do,” said former mayor Pierce’s daughter Ava.

Pierce served 26 years on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury; ultimately becoming the first African-American president of OPPJ, according to city officials. In addition, city officials said he made history as the first African-American to become the assistant superintendent of the Ouachita Parish School Board.

Pierce served as the mayor of Monroe from 1996 to 2000.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.