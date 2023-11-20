KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Today, Cooler & Drier Air To Follow

Strong to severe storms are expected this this afternoon and evening across the ArkLaMiss. We have an active weather day set for us across the ArkLaMiss. A potent storm system will bring strong to severe storms to the region this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our Arkansas communities under a slight risk (Level 2/5) of severe weather. Elsewhere, there’s an enhanced risk (Level 3/5) of severe weather. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, tornadoes, some possibly strong. Large hail is possible as well.

LATEST UPDATES:

TIMING: A line of showers and storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds will be possible during the afternoon hours. The main line of storms capable of producing damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado will arrive between 7 - 9 PM. Storms are expected to shift eastward out of the ArkLaMiss by midnight.

*Futurecast if necessary*

WAYS TO PREPARE: Make sure that you have multiple ways to receive alerts! You can find several different options below. In addition, make sure that you know where to go when severe weather strikes, and have important items with you in your safe spot.

Ways to Receive Alerts:

KNOE Weather App

Built-in Wireless Emergency Alert System on your smartphone

Weather Radio

Social Media

Safe Places to Shelter:

An interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building

Underground tornado shelter

Basement

Important Items to Keep in Your Safe Spot:

Important Documents

Important Medications

Non-perishable Snacks/Food

Bike Helmet

Closed-toed Shoes

Flashlight

KNOE 7-DAY FORECAST:

We have an active weather day set for us across the ArkLaMiss. A potent storm system will bring strong to severe storms to the region this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our Arkansas communities under a slight risk (Level 2/5) of severe weather. Elsewhere, there’s an enhanced risk (Level 3/5) of severe weather. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, tornadoes, some possibly strong. Large hail is possible as well. Stay weather-aware and have several ways to receive alerts! The storm activity should wind down by midnight, with cooler and drier air arriving behind a cold front. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, as of now, there’s only a slight chance of showers later in the day.

Today: Few showers in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Some strong to severe storms are expected. Highs will reach the middle 70s this afternoon. Stay weather aware!

Tonight: Strong to severe storms early in the evening. Drier conditions take over for the rest of the night. Lows fall into the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Breezy and much cooler. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers later in the day. Temperatures will aim for the middle 50s.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs top out near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.