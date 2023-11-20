Advertise
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show comes to West Monroe

HERPS Reptile expo held at the West Monroe convention center
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show held an expo at the West Monroe Convention Center this weekend. The show had over 50 vendors and at least 3,000 guests.

“A lot of this is passion, a lot of this is business, so we’re out here trying to make a little bit of money, we’re out here selling some cool animals as well but at the same time, you know we all come out because this is something we really like to do and I like to bring things like this for education for kids to hold and understand.” said vendor Jarod Dole.

HERPS is one of the largest reptile expos in the United States with shows across Texas and Louisiana.

“The community really stepped up and came out, I know it’s something new. We did a lot of marketing and advertising to get the show, we had some radio and the news obviously, and billboards, and a lot of it is wanting to make sure that people understand that these aren’t like slimy disgusting creatures, that some of these animals are really cool and they make really good pets. Just finding the right pet for you is really important.” said HERPS owner Shawn Gray

The expo is planning to return in the spring of 2024. For more information visit the HERPS website.

