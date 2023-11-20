Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish crash kills Acme man

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 129 near Hwy 909 in Concordia Parish on Nov. 18 around 7:30 p.m. Brett Wright, 29, from Acme, died as a result of the crash.

LSP’s investigation revealed Wright was driving southbound on Hwy 129 when his vehicle left the road where he drove down the ditch embankment before hitting a tree. this caused Wright to be ejected from the vehicle.

LSP says Wright was restrained but died at the scene due to his injuries. Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Troop E has investigated 49 fatal crashes resulting in 53 deaths in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results Madison Parish
Madison Parish Sheriff race heading into recount
Dominique, LA Tech student
Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident
Election Results: Winn Parish
Close call in race for Winn Parish sheriff
Lane Windham is projected to be the next LaSalle Parish Sheriff.
Lane Windham projected to be next LaSalle Parish Sheriff
Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades. He made a lasting impact and his absence...
Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/20
Some scams targetting small businesses are fake invoices and unordered merchandise scams,...
BBB: Small business scams
Some scams targetting small businesses are fake invoices and unordered merchandise scams,...
BBB: Small business scams
The Wellspring is currently collecting Christmas gifts from the community to share with...
The Wellspring is in need of donors for their Adopt-A-Child Christmas project