City of Monroe announces Thanksgiving closures

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Various facilities in the City of Monroe will be closed on Nov. 23-24 in observance of Thanksgiving, according to Mayor Friday Ellis. City offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 27.

Trash pickup normally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 23, has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 22. Pickup normally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24, has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 25.

Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will also be closed this Thursday and Friday.

