Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

BBB: Small business scams

Scammers are targeting small businesses, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about these scams.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Scammers are targeting small businesses, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about these scams.

Deal says the scams targetting small businesses are fake invoices and unordered merchandise scams, online listing and advertisement scams, and business and government impersonation scams.

She says small businesses can avoid these scams by training their employees on ways to look out for the scam, spotting tech-related scams, and knowing who they are dealing with.

If you feel your business has been a victim of these scams, call the BBB at (318) 387-4600.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results Madison Parish
Madison Parish Sheriff race heading into recount
Dominique, LA Tech student
Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident
Election Results: Winn Parish
Close call in race for Winn Parish sheriff
Lane Windham is projected to be the next LaSalle Parish Sheriff.
Lane Windham projected to be next LaSalle Parish Sheriff
Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades. He made a lasting impact and his absence...
Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83

Latest News

Some scams targetting small businesses are fake invoices and unordered merchandise scams,...
BBB: Small business scams
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
Dominique Mckane at her graduation with her husband and two children
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk gestures during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball...
NBA player Malik Monk donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’