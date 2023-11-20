BBB: Small business scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Scammers are targeting small businesses, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about these scams.

Deal says the scams targetting small businesses are fake invoices and unordered merchandise scams, online listing and advertisement scams, and business and government impersonation scams.

She says small businesses can avoid these scams by training their employees on ways to look out for the scam, spotting tech-related scams, and knowing who they are dealing with.

If you feel your business has been a victim of these scams, call the BBB at (318) 387-4600.

