Northeast Louisiana looking to improve voter turnout for general elections
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana is looking to improve voter turnout for the state general elections. Last month’s Gubernatiorial elections saw only 36% of Louisiana’s 3 million registered voters vote.
This number was the lowest in over a decade. Northeast parishes Richland, West Carroll and East Carroll were parishes with the biggest drop.
Lincoln and Ouachita Parish also ranked among the lowest in the state with about 30% of registered voters voting.
