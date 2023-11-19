Northeast Louisiana looking to improve voter turnout for general elections

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana is looking to improve voter turnout for the state general elections. Last month’s Gubernatiorial elections saw only 36% of Louisiana’s 3 million registered voters vote.

This number was the lowest in over a decade. Northeast parishes Richland, West Carroll and East Carroll were parishes with the biggest drop.

Lincoln and Ouachita Parish also ranked among the lowest in the state with about 30% of registered voters voting.

