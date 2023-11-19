Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident

By De’Vante Martin and Rylee Kramer
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Saturday morning Dominique McKane walked across the stage to receive her undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University after being victim of a stabbing incident on Monday.

McKane suffered multiple stab wounds, a fractured vertebra, and a collapsed lung from the attack. Through it all, she still put on her cap and gown walked across the stage during commencement.

McKane told KNOE in a statement, “It was so great. I was so thankful for all of the accommodations made for me.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
LSP arrests Ruston pharmacist accused of insurance fraud
Election results Madison Parish
Madison Parish Sheriff race heading into recount
Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades. He made a lasting impact and his absence...
Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83
Lane Windham is projected to be the next LaSalle Parish Sheriff.
Lane Windham projected to be next LaSalle Parish Sheriff
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center to transition to in-house hospitalist group

Latest News

Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades. He made a lasting impact and his absence...
Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83
Election Results: Winn Parish
Winn Parish Police Juror District 3 general election results
Gwen Collins-Greenup (left) and Nancy Landry (right)
Louisiana voters make history electing female to secretary of state
KNOE's De'Vante Martin shares how election voter turnout has fared so far.
Northeast Louisiana looking to improve voter turnout for general elections