Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Jonas Brothers pour drinks at a bar in surprise appearance

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today...
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Olivia Whitehouse and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Billy Jack’s Shack in Virginia had a busy weekend and unexpected bartenders, WHSV reports.

The Jonas Brothers made an appearance and did a little bartending at the bar on Friday night.

Joe Fowler, the regional manager for Jack Browns and Billy Jacks, says the event brought a lot of excitement to the area.

“It definitely picks things up, it adds a little electricity to the air and everybody gets a little more excited,” he said.

Fowler says it was fun to hear the cheers and to be around people who were all excited.

“It definitely caused a lot of excitement around the streets. People who couldn’t get in were pressed up against the glass just to see,” he said.

Fowler said Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were “really cool guys” and bought a round for everyone at the bar. He was surprised to find out the band was coming.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
LSP arrests Ruston pharmacist accused of insurance fraud
Election results Madison Parish
Madison Parish Sheriff race heading into recount
Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades. He made a lasting impact and his absence...
Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83
Lane Windham is projected to be the next LaSalle Parish Sheriff.
Lane Windham projected to be next LaSalle Parish Sheriff
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center to transition to in-house hospitalist group

Latest News

Hunger Games prequel and "Trolls Brand Together" debut on top this weekend. Credit: Universal...
'Hunger Games' prequel drubs 'The Marvels'
Dominique, LA Tech student
Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident
"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" provides an origin story for fans of the...
New 'Hunger Games' film provides an origin story for fans of the beloved franchise
This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel Zegler, center, in a scene from "The Hunger...
Hollywood’s feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as ‘Hunger Games’ prequel tops box office