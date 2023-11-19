Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
LSP arrests Ruston pharmacist accused of insurance fraud
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center to transition to in-house hospitalist group
Swanson Center for the Youth in Monroe
State official responds to escape attempt, disturbing violence at Swanson Facility for Youth in Monroe
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Pleasant Sunday Before Severe Storms Monday

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades. He made a lasting impact and his absence...
Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83
Election Results: Winn Parish
Winn Parish Police Juror District 3 general election results
Gwen Collins-Greenup (left) and Nancy Landry (right)
Louisiana voters make history electing female to secretary of state