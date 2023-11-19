2023 Northeast Louisiana general election results

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The general election for Louisiana is on November 18, 2023.

Citizens are voting on several runoff races as well as various other races that were not on the primary election ballot.

Statewide races include attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer. Multi-parish races that impact the Northeast Louisiana viewing area include State House District 21, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) District 4, State House District 4, and State House District 18.

There are also four statewide amendment propositions.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Be sure to check back periodically as election results roll in.

