Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

2023 Northeast Louisiana general election results

election results
election results(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The general election for Louisiana is on November 18, 2023.

Citizens are voting on several runoff races as well as various other races that were not on the primary election ballot.

VIEW ALL ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Statewide races include attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer. Multi-parish races that impact the Northeast Louisiana viewing area include State House District 21, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) District 4, State House District 4, and State House District 18.

There are also four statewide amendment propositions.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Be sure to check back periodically as election results roll in.

(RELATED CONTENT) 2023 primary elections projected winners

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
LSP arrests Ruston pharmacist accused of insurance fraud
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center to transition to in-house hospitalist group
Swanson Center for the Youth in Monroe
State official responds to escape attempt, disturbing violence at Swanson Facility for Youth in Monroe
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

Latest News

KNOE's De'Vante Martin shares how election voter turnout has fared so far.
Northeast Louisiana looking to improve voter turnout for general elections
Caldwell Parish election results
2023 general elections: Caldwell Parish propositions
Catahoula Parish election results
2023 general elections: Catahoula Parish police juror district 2
Catahoula Parish election results
2023 general elections: Catahoula Parish police juror district 4