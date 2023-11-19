Advertise
2023 general elections: Catahoula Parish police juror district 2

Catahoula Parish election results
Catahoula Parish election results(Source: MGN // KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana General Election Day is on Saturday, Nov. 18.

To make it past the primary elections on Oct. 17, a candidate had to do one of two things. If a candidate in a race of three or more candidates received 50% plus one vote, then that candidate automatically won and no runoff election would be held. If no candidate received 50% plus one vote, the two with the most votes advanced to the general elections, which are Nov. 18.

Micah Hughes (R) and Clyde Polk (D) are facing off to see who will be the next Catahoula Parish District 2 police juror.

Check back once polls close at 8 p.m. for election results.

(RELATED CONTENT) 2023 primary election projected winners

