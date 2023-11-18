Advertise
West Monroe’s Twin City Jamboree honored with music trail marker

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Twin City Jamboree (TCJ) was honored today with a Northeast Louisiana Music Trail marker dedication and tribute concert.

The sign was unveiled at the West Monroe Convention Center parking lot, followed by past artists from the TCJ performing at the West Ouachita Senior Center.

To honor the TCJ for its contributions to the area’s music legacy, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is proclaiming November 17 as “Twin City Jamboree Day.”

“The City of West Monroe is pleased to include the Jamboree in the City’s 140-year birthday celebration. We recognize what a great contribution to family entertainment and local music careers the Jamboree offered. It’s our pleasure to work with everyone to have a music trail marker here on our city grounds for the Twin City Jamboree. We look forward to the performance and other opportunities to celebrate our city.”

Several TCJ veteran performers joined local artists Larry Allen, Danny Dean, and Rita Spillers at the tribute concert.

For more information about TCJ visit the City of West Monroe Facebook page and the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail Group Facebook page.

