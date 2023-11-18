Union Parish authorities searching for house burglar

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish officers are looking for a suspect who broke into a home on Highway 2 West near Shiloh Drive on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

According to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish’s Facebook page, the owner of the home returned around 8 p.m. that night only to find a man inside their bedroom. The homeowner escaped unharmed and contacted authorities.

They described the suspect as being of large stature, wearing a mask, and dressed in all-black clothing.

Firearms, hunting supplies, medications, and change were stolen from the home.

Those with information can contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124 or visit Crime Stoppers of Union Parish’s website.

