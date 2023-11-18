Ruston sneaks past Westgate to advance to the quarterfinals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Top seeded Ruston avoided a huge upset at home against Westgate behind critical defensive stops, winning 20-18. The Bearcats also relied on their offensive weapons as Josh Brantley ran in a touchdown and passed for another score, while Jordan “Jet” Hayes ran free as well. Ruston now switches their focus to a home showdown against #9 Walker next week, winner advances to the semi-finals.

