OCS dominates Westminster Christian, St. Frederick falls to Central Catholic, and Delhi Charter’s season ends at Vermilion Catholic

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the first ever meeting between programs, (3) OCS dominates (19) Westminster Christian, 56-7. The Eagles improve to 47-14 all-time in home playoff games and will host (6) St. Mary’s in the Division IV Select quarterfinals. In a defensive battle, (7) St. Frederick falls to (10) Central Catholic, 6-2. Even though the Warriors outgained the Eagles in total yards, St. Frederick’s season comes to an end. Delhi Charter’s season ends at the hands of top seeded Vermilion Catholic.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.