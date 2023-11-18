Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

No. 2 Neville suffers upset loss against No. 18 Central

Tigers fall to Wildcats, 17-16
Tigers fall to Wildcats, 17-16.
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Division I Non-Select regional playoffs, No. 2 Neville suffered an upset loss at the hands of No. 18 Central, 17-16. The Tigers pounced on the Wildcats early, taking a 16-0 lead in the opening seven minutes of the game. However, Central scored 17 unanswered points to advance to the quarterfinals. For the first time since 2008, Neville will not practice during Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center to transition to in-house hospitalist group
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Generic police lights
LSP arrests Ruston pharmacist accused of insurance fraud
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz action from regional round of playoffs.
OCS dominates Westminster Christian, St. Frederick falls to Central Catholic, and Delhi Charter’s season ends at Vermilion Catholic
oak grove vs lake arthur
D’arbonne Woods falls to Notre Dame at home, Northwest upsets Wossman, Union advances with a huge win over Port Allen, Jena continues undefeated season with a win over Caldwell, Oak Grove rolls past Lake Arthur and Mangham blows out Centerville
ruston vs westgate
Ruston sneaks past Westgate to advance to the quarterfinals
Friday Night Blitz action from regional round of playoffs.
OCS dominates Westminster Christian, St. Frederick falls to Central Catholic, and Delhi Charter’s se