No. 2 Neville suffers upset loss against No. 18 Central

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Division I Non-Select regional playoffs, No. 2 Neville suffered an upset loss at the hands of No. 18 Central, 17-16. The Tigers pounced on the Wildcats early, taking a 16-0 lead in the opening seven minutes of the game. However, Central scored 17 unanswered points to advance to the quarterfinals. For the first time since 2008, Neville will not practice during Thanksgiving week.

