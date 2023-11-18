Advertise
Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83

Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades. He made a lasting impact and his absence will be deeply felt by the community.(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville Coach Roosevelt Rankins passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023, according to Neville High’s Facebook page.

Coach Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades, serving the students as coach and Dean of Students.

Neville High School said funeral arrangements have not been made yet, but they will let the community know as soon as that information becomes available.

(RELATED CONTENT) Neville’s Tiger King surprised by 80th birthday celebration

