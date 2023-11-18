Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Sunshine Returns for the Weekend, Severe Storms Possible Monday

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was yet another cloudy, damp and dreary day for the ArkLaMiss. Fortunately, sunshine does finally return for the weekend. Temperatures will also be pleasant this weekend, reaching the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Late Sunday, there will be a chance for rain showers as the next storm system approaches from the northwest. Rain chances continue into Monday. Late Monday there will even be a threat for severe weather across north Louisiana. Showers exit much of the region by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon should be mainly dry and the dry weather continues into Wednesday and Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Late Thursday evening into Friday, rain showers move back into the region.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Temperatures will lower into the low 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Late in the day, rain chances increase. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with rain showers and the chance for severe storms. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Friday will be a day with rain showers. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil...
Louisiana State Police take lead on investigation into Louisiana Tech stabbings

Latest News

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
SPC Outlook for Monday, November 20th, 2023. A "Slight" risk is forecast for much of Louisiana.
Subtle Pattern Shift Leading to Rain and Storm Chances
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon