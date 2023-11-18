KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Sunshine Returns for the Weekend, Severe Storms Possible Monday

It was yet another cloudy, damp and dreary day for the ArkLaMiss. Fortunately, sunshine does finally return for the weekend. Temperatures will also be pleasant this weekend, reaching the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Late Sunday, there will be a chance for rain showers as the next storm system approaches from the northwest. Rain chances continue into Monday. Late Monday there will even be a threat for severe weather across north Louisiana. Showers exit much of the region by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon should be mainly dry and the dry weather continues into Wednesday and Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Late Thursday evening into Friday, rain showers move back into the region.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Temperatures will lower into the low 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Late in the day, rain chances increase. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with rain showers and the chance for severe storms. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Friday will be a day with rain showers. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

