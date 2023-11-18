Advertise
D’arbonne Woods falls to Notre Dame at home, Northwest upsets Wossman, Union advances with a huge win over Port Allen, Jena continues undefeated season with a win over Caldwell, Oak Grove rolls past Lake Arthur and Mangham blows out Centerville

Mangham will travel to Oak Grove next week
KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights in Week 12 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’arbonne Woods is still looking for their first playoff win in program history after falling to Notre Dame at home, 49-7. Wossman’s impressive season comes to an end after being upsetted by #14 Northwest on the road, 24-14. Union returns to the quarterfinals after a huge win against Port Allen, 35-6. Jena continues their undefeated run after rolling past Caldwell, 46-7. Oak Grove showed no rust after their bye week by putting on a performance against Lake Arthur, 49-20. Mangham is red-hot after blowing out Centerville on the road, 53-14.

