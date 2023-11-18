2023 general elections: Union Parish police juror dist. 3

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana General Election Day is on Saturday, Nov. 18.

To make it past the primary elections on Oct. 17, a candidate had to do one of two things. If a candidate in a race of three or more candidates received 50% plus one vote, then that candidate automatically won and no runoff election would be held. If no candidate received 50% plus one vote, the two with the most votes advanced to the general elections, which are Nov. 18.

Michael Holley (R) and Dewayne Ramsey (R) are facing off to see who will be the next police juror for District Three in Union Parish.

Check back once polls close on Election Day at 8 p.m. to see election results.

