2023 general elections: Tensas Parish police juror district 5

Election results (Tensas Parish)
Election results (Tensas Parish)(Source: MGN // KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TENSAS PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana General Election Day is on Saturday, Nov. 18.

To make it past the primary elections on Oct. 17, a candidate had to do one of two things. If a candidate in a race of three or more candidates received 50% plus one vote, then that candidate automatically won and no runoff election would be held. If no candidate received 50% plus one vote, the two with the most votes advanced to the general elections, which are Nov. 18.

Cash Clay Foster (D) and Mattie Johnson (D) are facing off to see who will be the next District 5 police juror in Tensas Parish.

Check back once polls close at 8 p.m. to see election results.

RELATED: 2023 primary elections - Louisiana & Northeast Louisiana projected winners

