2023 general elections: Lincoln Parish police juror district 1

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana General Election Day is on Saturday, Nov. 18.

To make it past the primary elections on Oct. 17, a candidate had to do one of two things. If a candidate in a race of three or more candidates received 50% plus one vote, then that candidate automatically won and no runoff election would be held. If no candidate received 50% plus one vote, the two with the most votes advanced to the general elections, which are Nov. 18.

Theresa Wyatt (D) and Greg “Big-C” Williams (D) are facing off to see who will be the next police juror to serve District 1 of Lincoln Parish.

Check back once polls close at 8 p.m. for election results.

