2023 general elections: City of Ruston -- LEPA

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston is voting on whether the community should join the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Association (LEPA).

Citizens are voting on November 18. If the proposition is passed, Ruston will become a part of the statewide non-profit that works to improve public safety during emergencies.

