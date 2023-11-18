Advertise
2023 general elections: City of Ruston -- LEPA

Lincoln Parish election results
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston is voting on whether the community should join the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Association (LEPA).

Citizens are voting on November 18. If the proposition is passed, Ruston will become a part of the statewide non-profit that works to improve public safety during emergencies.

Check back once polls close at 8 p.m. for election results.

