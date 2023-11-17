ULM Water Ski team places second in the nation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe Water Ski team placed second out of 24 teams at the 44th Syndicate Waterskis Collegiate Water Ski National Championship on Oct. 28. This tournament marked the university’s 45th consecutive year appearing at the championship.

“Every team member made a vital contribution to our second-place finish. We skied above our seed, edging out Alabama by the slimmest margin possible. This could only happen with the vast support from our school, coach, and alumni providing us with the best facility and resources in the nation,” said Ryan Schipper, Water Ski team captain.

The ULM Water Ski team includes Nellie Allard, Jake Chambers, Jacob Duffy, Damir Filaretov, Carter Lucas, Lea Miermont, Viktor Motov, Connor Pauley, Stefan Piatrenka, Stanislava Prosvietova, Ryan Schipper, Sondre Stalheim, Valeryia Trubskaya, Eline Vang and Aatu Vita.

Along with the team’s second-place win, Valeryia Trubskaya and Stanislava Prosvietova tied for third place in Overall and Damir Filaretov placed fourth in Overall. Overall titles were awarded to athletes competing in all three events including slalom, tricks, and jump.

“This ski session was by far my best season yet with the team! It was amazing to see how the team came together to get our team to where we finished. I saw the team work harder than I ever have to ski our best this season and the results definitely show,” said Zane Nicholson, the coach of ULM Water Ski. “I’m so proud of this team and what they have accomplished, and I look forward to what the future holds for our skiers and our ski program!”

