Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Subtle Pattern Shift Leading to Rain and Storm Chances

Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After a long stretch of dry weather across the ArkLaMiss, rain chances are finally increasing. The latest forecast for this coming Monday, November 20th, 2023, calls for rain showers, some heavy at times, and even the threat for severe weather. The last time there was a threat for severe weather was back in early September.

SPC Outlook for Monday, November 20th, 2023. A "Slight" risk is forecast for much of Louisiana.
SPC Outlook for Monday, November 20th, 2023. A "Slight" risk is forecast for much of Louisiana.(Marcus Walter/KNOE)

There is even the threat for excessive rainfall across most of Louisiana into parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Monday, November 20th, 2023.
Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Monday, November 20th, 2023.(Marcus Walter/KNOE)

The reason for the increased rain chances is due in part to a subtle weather pattern shift with the season changing from summer to fall, allowing more storm systems to sweep across the ArkLaMiss, bringing more moisture with them. Much of this past summer into early fall, high pressure was the dominate weather feature controlling our weather and keeping the region hot and dry. Now, more cold fronts are sweeping across the region and tapping into Gulf of Mexico moisture, increasing our rain and subsequent storm chances.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil...
Louisiana State Police take lead on investigation into Louisiana Tech stabbings

Latest News

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Friday, 11/17/23
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter